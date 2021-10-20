What the ACT score really means, sponsored by Studyville

Sponsored by:

If you’ve ever taken the ACT, you’ve wondered what the test really measures. If you scored well, you probably think it measures intelligence. However, the ACT, which is a fixture of the college admissions process, actually gauges a student’s level of college preparedness, including the desire to work hard and improve. That’s why scores can change dramatically. Taking prep classes are an excellent way to gauge proficiency and progress and ultimately improve an ACT score. Get more information on ACT prep classes available in Baton Rouge.