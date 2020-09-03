Let me preface this podcast by stating the obvious—COVID-19 is so much bigger than football.

It goes without saying, but I wanted to say it anyway so we’re all on the same page.

Watching the impacts of the pandemic spill over into the sporting world has been … interesting? It’s resulted in elite athletes playing in empty arenas, stadiums filled with virtual fans and whole seasons being turned on their heads.

The latest repercussion that’s fallen mainly on the college football world is players opting out of the season altogether. It’s an understandable decision given all the unknowns of college football this fall, but it’s disappointing (as a fan) nonetheless.

LSU has now had three players—and a widely reported although unofficial fourth—already opt out of the upcoming season. It started with defensive linemen Neil Farrell, followed by defensive back Kary Vincent Jr., and most recently, the big blow of losing wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

The next reported name is big defensive lineman Tyler Shelvin, though again, that’s unofficial.

On this week’s episode of the Tiger Pride Podcast, Jerit Roser rejoins Mark Clements to discuss the impact these losses will have on the 2020 Tigers.

Is LSU still a national championship contender? Will these opt-outs hurt the Tigers’ development as a program? Can we expect any more players to opt out in the future? Let us know your thoughts!

