LSU left a lot to be desired after its Week One loss to Mississippi State at home.

The defense looked (historically) bad. The offense was more inconsistent than expected. The running game didn’t have a major impact.

The Tigers had a lot of things they needed to clean up if they wanted to salvage what they could from this weird, shortened 2020 season. Luckily, a lot of those positive changes were on full display Saturday as LSU cruised to a 41-7 win at Vanderbilt.

Myles Brennan, who was probably overly-criticized after his performance against the Bulldogs, eclipsed 300 yards yet again while throwing for four touchdowns. John Emery Jr. broke the 100-yard mark on the ground and looked good doing it. And the defense, with the help of Derek Stingley Jr. this time, gave up just 113 pass yards.

It was a much better all-around performance for the Tigers, who needed to build some confidence on both sides of the ball before heading into the brutal stretch of games on the horizon. LSU’s matchup with 0-2 Missouri this Saturday will be another chance to “tune-up” for the Tigers.

On this week’s episode of the Tiger Pride Podcast, co-hosts Mark Clements and Jerit Roser react to LSU’s 34-point win against the Commodores and tell you why there could be even more positive signs in the future. How do you all feel about this year’s LSU team after the first two weeks of the season? Let us know in the comments below!

