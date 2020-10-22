After the unforgettable, enjoyable, entertaining 2019 season, LSU can’t seem to catch a break in 2020.

The start to the season has been a frustrating one: The new defensive system isn’t clicking quite yet, the schedule turned out to be tougher than initially thought, and a slew of new players have struggled to gel early on.

Just to add insult to injury—or in this case, injury to insult—redshirt junior quarterback Myles Brennan has suffered an abdominal tear which will likely keep him out this weekend against South Carolina. And possibly even longer. Nothing is finalized quite yet, but Coach O went as far as using the word “miraculous” when asked about the chances of Brennan suiting up Saturday.

That leaves the Tiger offense in the hands of either T.J. Finely or Max Johnson, both true freshman who have never played a snap of football in college. Orgeron has had high praise for both signal-callers, but it’s still yet to be seen how college-ready either of them are.

Finley is a bigger, strong-armed pocket passer from Ponchatoula, who was rated as the top quarterback out of Louisiana last year. Johnson is the son of Super Bowl-winning quarterback Brad Johnson and nephew of former Georgia and Miami head coach Mark Richt. He was a four-star prospect out of Watkinsville, Georgia, and boasts an accurate left arm to go along with his dual-threat capabilities.

At the time of publishing, Orgeron hasn’t yet named a starter but has reassured fans that both young quarterbacks will play Saturday. All that is setting up for quite a challenging day for LSU, which will be simultaneously trying to fix a broken-down defense and game plan for true freshman quarterback.

How are you feeling about the matchup with the Gamecocks? Which quarterback are you more excited to see? Let us know in the comments below.

