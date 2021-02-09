×
[Sponsored] Last call: Feb. 10 final day to enter to win a trip to Margaritaville

  • By Sponsored Content

In celebration of last month’s launch of our brand-new e-newsletter 225 Daily, we are giving away a free three-night stay at the Margaritaville Lake Resort, just north of Houston, located on 186 acres on Lake Conroe. And you still have time to enter to win!

The stay includes a $250 resort credit for you to spend. Amenities include five signature Margaritaville dining concepts, an 18-hole golf course, 3-acre waterpark with a lazy river and outdoor pools, a spa and wellness center, and lots of sports and water activities. See the video below.

Deadline for entries is 5:00 PM CST on Feb. 10, 2021. Find more details and enter to win here.


