Transport to a tropical getaway with this refreshing Mojito, sponsored by Three Roll Estate

  • Sponsored Content

With a light body and full flavor, Three Roll Estate White Rum is bottled as it leaves the still, untouched by oak and unaltered by age. The White Rum is what makes this Mojito recipe unlike any others.

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz. White Rum
  • 3/4 oz. lime juice
  • 1/2 oz. simple syrup
  • 6 mint leaves
  • Club soda

Directions: Lightly muddle mint leaves and simple syrup in a Collins glass. Add white rum, lime juice and crushed ice. Top with club soda and garnish with a mint sprig. Click here to view all of Three Roll’s spirits.


