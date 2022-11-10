×
Oxbow Rum and Smoke, sponsored by Oxbow Rum Distillery

Oxbow Rum Distillery’s signature smoky cocktail takes you on an experience with every sip. Oxbow Rum and Smoke cocktail is made with smooth, unfiltered, Oxbow Barrel Aged Rum.

Ingredients:
1.5 oz. Oxbow Barrel Aged Rum
.75 oz. Oloroso sherry
.25 oz. Campari or (our choice) Tempus Fugit Gran Classico

Instructions:
Add all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice and stir until well chilled. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a burning rosemary sprig. Cover the glass and let sit for a couple of minutes, or until the cocktail is well smoked, before drinking. View all Oxbow Rum Distillery’s premium cocktails.