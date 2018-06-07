If you follow Baton Rouge’s music scene, there is a good chance you have heard of Clay Parker and Jodi James. The local folk duo has been performing regularly at venues in and around the Red Stick for the past three years, building a sizable fanbase.

Parker and James first met in 2009 while performing as solo acts in Donaldsonville and began writing music together shortly thereafter. Within a matter of days, they had several songs under their belts.

Their first project, a self-titled six-song EP, was released in December 2015. Since its release, Parker and James have been touring the United States tirelessly.

Over the course of their careers, the duo has shared the stage with prominent folk musicians such as John Fullbright, Slaid Cleaves and Guy Clark. Most recently, Parker and James played a musical role in Ethan Hawke’s upcoming film Blaze, a film highlighting the life and career of country artist Blaze Foley. James also released a photography book of images she shot while on tour earlier this year (read about it from 225‘s February issue).

Their debut full-length album, The Lonesomest Sound That Can Sound, is slated for a release later this year.

Tickets for Clay Parker and Jodi James’ upcoming performance at Red Dragon Listening Room are $20 and can be purchased here. Red Dragon Listening Room is at 2401 Florida Blvd.