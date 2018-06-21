Skateboarders unite: This Thursday, BREC’s Extreme Sports division will host its annual Go Skateboarding Day celebration, complete with live music, skate contests and more.

The celebration is hosted in partnership with Rukus, arguably the Baton Rouge area’s most prominent skate shop, and Politics, a Louisiana sneaker and clothing boutique. While skateboarding is the event’s primary focus, those who prefer biking or rollerblading are encouraged to attend, as well.

Go Skateboarding Day is an official annual holiday that originated in 2004 in California in an effort to promote the sport, striving to make skateboarding more accessible to the general public. It is celebrated annually June 21, the longest day of the summer.

BREC’s Go Skateboarding Day celebration is free and will take place Thursday, June 21, 6-8 p.m. BREC’s Extreme Sports Park is at 7122 Perkins Road.