Local dance company Of Moving Colors’ new production, “The Sofa Stories,” highlights the role of the sofa as the modern centerpiece of the American home. Through a variety of interconnected dance pieces, the performers will show the humble sofa’s role in family life, romance and even mundane moments of life like folding laundry or nursing a hangover. Read about how the show came together from the June issue of 225.

“The Sofa Stories” will be performed at Manship Theatre June 8-9 at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices vary by seating location. For more information, visit ofmovingcolors.org.