Sadie Roberts-Joseph, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, Erika Green and Michelle McCalope at last year's IWE Festival at Southern University. Photo by Miracle Marcelle

The second annual IWE Festival, complete with literature, music and food, is set to take place this weekend on Southern University’s campus.

A host of authors, musicians, poets, artists and dancers will come together at the festival to foster conversation around issues such as heroism, race integration and cultural equality.

The festival was founded in 2017 by East Baton Rouge Metro Councilwoman Erika Green, who saw a need for a family-friendly event celebrating reading (read 225‘s story on last year’s inaugural festival). Although literature remains the event’s main focus, numerous forms of expression will be celebrated.

Several local authors will host panels throughout the day, discussing their published work and literary influences. Such authors include Larry Morrow (All Bets on Me: The Risks and Rewards of Becoming an Entrepreneur), Sanderia Faye (Mourner’s Bench) and Derrick Barnes (Crown: An Ode to the Fresh Cut).

The festival will be hosted on the Bluff of Southern University at Leon Netterville Drive Saturday, June 9, 3-7 p.m. It is free.