Spiced Rum-infused cocktail creates relaxation with every sip, sponsored by Three Roll Estate

  • Sponsored Content

Three Roll Estate’s specialty cocktail Cane Killer is made with Three Roll Estate’s Spiced Rum, making it unmatched among other cocktails. The flavor is created by the infusion of Alma’s rich terroir with a subtle medley of botanicals, including hints of bitter orange and vanilla.

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz. Spiced Rum
  • 1.5 oz. pineapple juice
  • .5 oz. orange juice
  • .5 oz. Coco Lopez

Directions: Shake all ingredients in a shaking tin with ice.  Strain over ice. Garnish with fresh pineapple and a dusting of nutmeg. Learn more about each of Three Roll’s unique spirits. 


