Enter: Astronomy on Tap.

At this event, patrons will listen to talks by two scientists concerning astronomy, curiosity and discovery—all while having access to Varsity Theatre’s full bar.

The evening’s first speaker, Rory Bentley, will take the stage at 7 p.m. Bentley, an LSU alumnus and UCLA photo-graduate student, will discuss the Gaia mission and its success in producing the most precise 3-D map of the Milky Way ever.

Bentley will be followed by LSU graduate student Ali Dreyfuss, who will discuss the secret lives of scientists and how science actually works.

Each talk will last roughly 20 minutes and will be followed by 10 minutes of audience questions. A brief trivia game will be hosted in between the talks, with prizes up for grabs. Attendees will also be entered into a raffle at the door for an undisclosed grand prize.

A panel featuring the speakers and two unspecified guests will close out the evening.

The event takes place at Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road, Wednesday, June 13. The event is free.