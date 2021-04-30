9 items you didn’t you know you could find at Mo’s Art Supply

As April winds down, it’s got us all thinking about these last days of stuck-at-home life and the various creative projects we’ve tried to accomplish over the course of the pandemic—some to great effect!

It has us itching to learn more about the tools, tints and tones available to the professional and amateur alike. What’s the best acrylics to use? Is there a watercolor set that’s easy to pack for traveling? And how can I keep my paint brushes clean and support local at the same time?

Our colleagues at inRegister reached out to Simone Burke, founder of Mo’s Art Supply, to give us the inside scoop on some of the Jefferson Highway shop’s lesser known—but beautifully handy—art supplies. And yes, they even discovered a Louisiana-made paint brush cleaner in the process.