We’re living in hard times, but these days are also history-making. This year’s memories will eventually fade, but they will be immortalized through writing, photography—and art.

Because even when the classrooms, restaurants, theaters and event venues were shut down, and everything—everything!—was canceled, local artists never stopped creating. Not even for a day.

In the earliest days of quarantine, outdoor murals were still being painted. Photographers were sharing their services to help shuttered restaurants. And artists were making face masks to keep us safe and inspire us. And when the local conversation changed following George Floyd’s death, murals and art exhibits followed suit, exploring themes of racial injustices—and sending a message that Black lives matter.

Our September cover story is a recap of 2020 so far as seen through the eyes of Baton Rouge’s artists. The issue also includes a fall arts preview and a look at how arts museums and organizations are adapting to the pandemic’s challenges; a style shoot celebrating local women’s skin; and much more. The September issue of 225 is on stands today. Flip through it below, and pick up a copy from a local newsstand.