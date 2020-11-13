The ultimate guide to Black Friday and beyond

Sponsored Content

ARIA

7620 Corporate Blvd.

Black Friday Hours: 10 AM – 6 PM

ariaonline.com

BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

• Everything in stock inside the store: 20% to 50% off

• Outdoor tent sale: Markdowns up to 90% off

• Sale racks: $25 | $50 | $75 on select clothing & shoes

• $50 denim

• Some BOGO accessories

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY, SUNDAY, CYBER MONDAY + VIRTUAL DEALS

• Sale will continue through Small Business Saturday

• Sale items will be marked online under our sale section.

Masks are not required. Our stores are clean and ready.

BEAUSOLEIL COASTAL CUISINE

7731 Jefferson Hwy.

Black Friday Hours: 11 AM – 9 PM

beausoleilrestaurant.com

BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

• 50% off all Raw Bar & On Toast dishes

THROUGH THE HOLIDAYS

• Get a $25 gift card FREE when you buy a $100 gift card

Masks upon entry until you arrive at your table. Seating limited to 75% capacity.

BRA GENIE

7539 Corporate Blvd., Ste. 180

Black Friday Hours: 10 AM – 6 PM

thebragenie.com

‘BLACK BRA’ FRIDAY DEALS

• 20% off black & fall fashion bras + matching panties

• 20% off regular price bralettes, loungewear, pajamas, and sexy lingerie

• First 10 customers at each store receive a free panty

• Extra $10 in Bra Genie Bucks for a $100 gift card purchase (runs through Christmas)

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY, SUNDAY, CYBER MONDAY + VIRTUAL DEALS

• 10% off black and fall fashion bras + matching panties

• 10% off regular price bralettes, loungewear, pajamas, and sexy lingerie

• Extra $10 in Bra Genie Bucks for a $100 gift card purchase

Masks are required for all shoppers. Necessary sanitation procedures throughout business hours.

CARRIAGES FINE CLOTHIER

7620 Old Hammond Highway

Black Friday Hours: 9 AM – 6 PM

carriagesbr.com

BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

• 25% off storewide, including suits & sport coats from Samuelsohn

CYBERMONDAY DEALS

• 25% off everything on our website

Masks required & limited occupancy

FAB’RIK

18303 Perkins Road E., Ste. 302

Black Friday Hours: 9 AM – 7 PM

fabrikstyle.com

BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

• Black Friday is all week long: Monday, Nov. 23 – Friday, Nov. 27

• 30% off storewide

VIRTUAL DEALS

• Shop through our social channels by messaging us. PayPal invoice and shipping for $7 or curbside pickup.

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY DEALS

• 20% off the entire store.

COVID 19 safety guidelines will be enforced.

HARPER’S HABERDASHERY

16645 Highland Road, Ste. A

Black Friday Hours: 10 AM – 5:30 PM

harpers-haberdashery.myshopify.com/

BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

• Exclusive one-day sale — 20% off an in-store item

VIRTUAL DEALS

• Shop online on Black Friday and receive 20% off with promo code: 20OFFBF

Regular COVID-19 protocols in place. Support local with us this holiday season!

HERRINGSTONE’S

7474 Corporate Blvd., Ste. C

Black Friday Hours: 10 AM – 6 PM

herringstonesboutique.com

BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

• Deep Black Friday discounts on clothes, shoes and accessories. Get first access to the new holiday inventory!

Masks required and social distancing.

HOUSE OF EGGIE

8148 Valencia Court

Black Friday Hours: 10 AM – 5 PM

houseofeggie.com

BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Gift card promotion:

• Buy $100 | Get $20

• Buy $250 | Get $50

• Buy $500 |Get $100



VIRTUAL DEALS

DM the salon Instagram to place orders for products, gift cards and hot tools.



Temperature checks at the door. Masks required. Salon areas sanitized after each client visit.

Sale will be extended through Small Business Saturday.

SUGAR & BRONZE

10859 Perkins Road, Ste. D

Black Friday Hours: 9 AM – 5 PM

sugarandbronze.com

BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

• 5 Tans plus Sugar & Bronze Beyond Bronze Tan Extender Lotion — $110

• 10 Tans plus Sugar & Bronze Beyond Bronze Tan Extender Lotion — $215

• Sugar & Bronze Rapid Bronzed Not Baked Self-Tanning Mousse — $25

• Sugar & Bronze PURE Bronzed Not Baked Self-Tanning Mousse — $25

• 30% off all FarmHouse Fresh products (in-store only)

• Doorbuster: Visit before noon and get an extra 10% off in addition to discounts (in-store only)

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY, CYBERMONDAY + VIRTUAL DEALS

• Special package offers online.

• Tanning Packages will be available through Cyber Monday.

Masks required, extensive disinfecting of all high-touch surface and treatment rooms, waiting area currently closed.



THREE ROLL ESTATE

760 St. Philip St.

Black Friday Hours: Closed

three-roll.com

SEASONAL DEALS

• Rum tasting tours: November, December & January — $10. Go to three-roll.com and click “Book a tour.” Use promo code: TOUR10. Explore the history and process of our Louisiana spirits and sample award-winning spirits and other handcrafted cocktails. Distillery hours are 12 PM to 6 PM Wednesday through Sunday.

• Tasting room events. Book your holiday party with us.

• Gift sets with Three Roll aged spiced rum are available at your local supermarkets.

Masks required, limited occupancy and hourly disinfecting.



TOWNE CENTER AT CEDAR LODGE

Corporate Boulevard at Jefferson Highway

Black Friday store hours will vary for each retailer at Towne Center.

Please view our directory to find your favorite store’s modified shopping hours.

townecenteratcedarlodge.com

SEASONAL DEALS

• Towne Center is your one-stop shop for holiday shopping this year. From your fitness fanatics to your cosmetic queens, specialty shops, restaurants and much more, Towne Center has a gift for everyone on the nice list. Visit our directory for details about each store’s Black Friday deals.

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY, CYBERMONDAY + VIRTUAL DEALS

• Towne Center retailers will offer a virtual Black Friday shopping experience this year. Visit our directory to shop your favorite Towne Center store online.

Check with each store for additional seasonal deals.

Mask required, store hours vary, most stores offering curb side pick up

WALK-ON’S SPORTS BISTREAUX

3838 Burbank Drive

Black Friday Hours: 11 AM – Midnight

walk-ons.com

BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

• Bayou pasta stocking stuffers (including socks, dog toy, and gym tank) available on Walk-On’s retail website.

• Buy $50 worth of gift cards and get $10 gift cards in-store and online.

CYBERMONDAY DEALS

Cyber Monday: Online Only

• Buy $50 worth of gift cards get $20 bonus card

SEASONAL DEALS

After Cyber Monday, through December 20: Online and in-store

• Buy $50 worth of gift cards get $10 bonus card

Masks required to enter, mobile menus, pay at the table option, curbside pick-up