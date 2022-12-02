Warning signs

It’s not unusual for your heart to race when you’re anxious or excited … but be aware of these common symptoms of heart disease, which include:

• High blood pressure

• Shortness of breath

• Dizziness

• Chest pains

• Changes in heart rate or rhythm

Risk factors that contribute to heart disease include obesity, unhealthy diet, stress, smoking and family history, among others. Often, simple changes to your lifestyle can greatly reduce your risk of developing heart disease or suffering a heart attack or stroke.

Remember that communication is key. It’s important to talk with your physician if you experience symptoms related to heart disease. The board-certified cardiologists at Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital are experts in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular conditions and can help put you on the track to healthier living and a healthier heart. Click here to view cardiology services.

