It is the engine that drives our body 24 hours a day, reliably pumping blood through the circulatory system, essentially keeping us alive. It’s no wonder then that any thought of “heart disease” can be unsettling. The good news is that many heart ailments are highly treatable with lifestyle changes, medications or surgery.
The first step is to understand that heart disease can be caused by many factors, from congenital defects to irregular heartbeat to atherosclerosis (a buildup a fatty plaque in the arteries). What’s most important is to be aware of the warning signs that accompany heart disease. The earlier you seek treatment, the better your chances of avoiding serious complications.
Warning signs
It’s not unusual for your heart to race when you’re anxious or excited … but be aware of these common symptoms of heart disease, which include:
• High blood pressure
• Shortness of breath
• Dizziness
• Chest pains
• Changes in heart rate or rhythm
Risk factors that contribute to heart disease include obesity, unhealthy diet, stress, smoking and family history, among others. Often, simple changes to your lifestyle can greatly reduce your risk of developing heart disease or suffering a heart attack or stroke.
Remember that communication is key. It’s important to talk with your physician if you experience symptoms related to heart disease. The board-certified cardiologists at Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital are experts in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular conditions and can help put you on the track to healthier living and a healthier heart. Click here to view cardiology services.