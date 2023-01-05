Early time-restricted eating can be an effective weight loss strategy, sponsored by Pennington Biomedical Research Center

Early time-restricted eating can be an effective way to lose weight and may be easier to follow and maintain than traditional calorie restriction. Pennington Biomedical and the University of Alabama at Birmingham have partnered in a new study that will compare time-restricted eating with calorie restriction to improve the health of people who are lean or overweight. The study will be led by Martin and Leanne Redman, PhD, at Pennington Biomedical, and Courtney Peterson, PhD, at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Dr. Redman, professor and director of Pennington Biomedical’s Reproductive Endocrinology and Women’s Health Laboratory, noted that this new study is particularly innovative as “it will use newly developed smartphone apps to help people stick with the program with minimal support from health coaches.” Read more about this study here.