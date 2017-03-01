Yoga and beer: Tin Roof and lululemon bring back ‘Yoga on Tap’ this week

Yoga on Tap at Tin Roof Brewing Company. Photos courtesy Rivers Hughey and lululemon athletica Baton Rouge

Grab your yoga mat and head to Tin Roof Brewing Company.

Pairing up with lululemon athletica Baton Rouge, the two companies are bringing back their popular “Yoga on Tap” event, which took a brief winter hiatus. Starting March 1, every Wednesday 6-7 p.m., the brewery holds a free yoga class. Participants are able to grab a few brews before and after the class to pair with their yoga moves.

Tonight, Bitsy Deubler will be the instructor.

225 Magazine talked to Tin Roof’s Director of Marketing Malena Moreau to find out more about the event.

How do you manage to combine beer and yoga?

“Yoga on Tap” is a completely free yoga class. The yoga classes are beginning level. You’re never going to have anything too much of a Vinyasa Flow, which is essentially more of a complex yoga class. This yoga is very beginner, very entry-level, so for someone who has never been, usually what we recommend doing is coming anywhere between 5 and 5:30 p.m., grabbing a beer before, which is what most people do, securing a spot either on the lawn or inside the brewery depending on the weather conditions … and just hanging out and waiting until it starts. Once it starts, people usually get one more beer and drink while they’re doing yoga. What’s really great is a lot of the yoga teachers will incorporate, “take a sip of your beer,” whenever they’re changing poses, so it’s a lot of fun. There’s very interesting music we play in the background. Every yoga teacher comes from a yoga studio within Baton Rouge, so you see a multitude of the fitness folk come together for “Yoga on Tap.” We’ve been very lucky to do it.

Does Tin Roof do any beer specials during the classes?

We do happy hour between 4 and 7 p.m. That gives you enough time to come ahead of time and get a beer or two at the discounted rate. A lot of times we’ll do specialty infused beers. Essentially, they take one of our basic beers like our Blonde Ale and they’ll infuse it with strawberry or peach. We’ve done an apricot habanero flavor, which is surprisingly popular. Snickerdoodle is popular, as well.

What beer would you recommend during one of these yoga classes?

Especially if you’re an entry-level person, I would say the best beer for you to have while you’re doing this is the Blonde Ale. It’s a light, crispy, easy drinking beer and it has a delicious flavor. Perfect for sweating, perfect for the outdoors.

Where did this idea come from?

About three or four years ago, you can look back in the health circuit and see through magazine articles. It was actually something that started in the Midwest and East Coast, something that people just started to do. A lot of craft breweries were opening their doors to yoga studios and saying, “Why don’t you come here and have a beer?”

What went into bringing the event back?

We love “Yoga on Tap.” It brings a lot of people that normally wouldn’t come to a brewery to the brewery and—for us—that’s always wonderful. We love seeing people in Baton Rouge come to the business that have never had our beer or maybe never had craft beer before either, and we see a lot of that. With “Yoga on Tap,” lululemon had told us in November—basically during the Thanksgiving week—that would be their last week because they knew that during Mardi Gras, the holidays, so many of those things, they knew that they weren’t going to get the turnout like they wanted to. Now, we’ve been doing Yogalates on Wednesdays to fill the gap and obviously that’s very different from what they do, but we still see about 75 people coming to the brewery on those Wednesdays. But, now we’re expecting that number to jump back to 100 pretty consistently … lululemon is setting a target goal of 150 people for March 1.

This Q&A has been edited for clarity and conciseness.