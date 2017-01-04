What’s fresh in January at the Baton Rouge farmers markets

Despite the ups and downs of Louisiana’s winter weather at the moment, the Red Stick Farmers Market is returning from winter break to offer plenty of locally grown fresh ingredients.

This month you’ll find plenty of Louisiana citrus, including grapefruit, lemons, navel oranges and Louisiana sweets. Tender greens and root vegetables are also in season. So if you’re heading to the downtown market this Saturday, Jan. 7, keep your eye out for turnips, beets, carrots, Brussels sprouts, cabbage and broccoli.

As spring continues to get closer, strawberries will begin to increase in abundance.

If you’re looking to pair meat with your produce purchases, the market has plenty of meat and seafood selections right now. Check out wild-caught shrimp and fish or pork, beef, sausage and whole and cut chicken. You can also find locally sourced honey, artisan baked goods, stone ground grits and cornmeal.

And if all the shopping makes you hungry, head into the Main Street Market‘s cafes and shops for crepes, quiche, breakfast pizza, shrimp and grits, smoothies and fresh juices. On Saturdays, the Main Street Market on Fifth and Main streets in downtown is open 8 a.m.-noon, the same time as the farmers market.

“Fresh from the Market” upcoming cooking demonstrations:

Jan. 7 with Galatoire’s Bistro chef Dewitt Ginn

Jan. 14 with Soul Food Project’s Brittany Lynn Kriger

Jan. 21 for Red Stick Sprouts Saturday and a special kids activity

Jan. 28 with April Hamilton of April’s Kitchen Counter blog