What’s fresh at Baton Rouge farmers markets in March

Stock image

March may be all about the color green with St. Patrick’s Day approaching, but shoppers at the Red Stick Farmers Market will be seeing red.

Get your strawberry fix this month with a variety of sweet Louisiana berries, strawberry bread, strawberry syrup and strawberry gelato.

The market won’t be all red, though—shoppers can also find root vegetables such as carrots, sweet potatoes and turnips.

It’s also not too late to try stewing some greens at home. As in February, leafy greens such as mustard greens, spinach, kale and collard greens will also be available.

With spring right around the corner and warm weather already underway, the farmers market is also offering seedlings and herb transplants for your at-home-vegetable garden.

The farmers market is held Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon, on 5th and Main streets downtown and Thursdays, 8 a.m.-noon, at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center at 6400 Perkins Road.

As the first Saturday of the month, this weekend’s farmers market (March 4) will also be hosted in conjunction with the Baton Rouge Arts Market. Find out more here.