Vegging Out: Our favorite fried vegetales around Baton Rouge

Fried green beans from Your Mom’s Restaurant. Photo by Collin Richie.

Louisiana’s beloved season of gluttony and over-indulgence comes at a curious time: Many of us are still reckoning with our own New Year’s resolutions to eat healthier when suddenly, sugary confections and warm boudin take over the office breakroom. How’s a person supposed to have her king cake and eat it too?

The answer (well, sort of): fried veggies. Technically packed with vitamins and nutrients, yes, but also battered and deep-fried to crispy perfection. We’ve rounded up our favorite fried veg from across the Capital City for those of us in search of a king cake alternative that makes us feel like we’re making good decisions in the season of “gras.”

Fried green beans at Your Mom’s Restaurant & Bar

One of the signature specialties at Your Mom’s, these full-size green beans are tossed in an onion batter before frying and served up with a dangerously addictive house-made ranch dipping sauce. yourmomsrestaurantandbar.com

Fried mushrooms at Mason’s Grill

Go beyond the brunch at Mason’s and get a basket of these fried baby mushrooms. They’ve got a crunch on the outside, but inside, the mushrooms simply melt in your mouth. You’ll be eating them by the handful. masonsgrill.com

Fried asparagus at French Market Bistro

Asparagus can be satisfyingly french fry-esque in shape and texture, so French Market Bistro’s panko-crusted variety served with blue cheese dressing hits the spot. frenchmarketbistro.com

Fried veggies at Dempsey’s Poboys

Zucchini, yellow squash and cauliflower may not be the sexiest veggies, but they’re a fan favorite at Dempsey’s with their crispy batter and accompanying ranch and remoulade. dempseysbr.com

Fried okra at Burgersmith

Arguably the vegetable that represents Louisiana most, okra makes a perfect candidate for deep-frying. Burgersmith dishes out its fried okra in bite-size, golden-brown nuggets you’re sure to plow through in minutes. burgersmith.com

This article was originally published in the February 2017 issue of 225 Magazine.