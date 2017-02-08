Valentine’s Day in Baton Rouge: Local restaurants offer special menus for your romantic day

Stock image

Looking for just the right place to reserve your Valentine’s Day dinner? Check out what some Baton Rouge restaurants have planned.

Ruffino’s

The restaurant will serve up two different menu options. Feb. 10-12, it will offer a three-course menu for $45. The menu features items including crawfish cakes, roasted beet salad and Cupid hanger steak. On Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, the three-course menu will change and is priced at $65. Items on this menu include braised pork cheeks and butternut squash & shrimp bisque. Entrée items include veal Parmesan, pork Tchoupitoulas, barbecue shrimp and cedar-plank redfish. Call 753-3458 to reserve your table.

Twine

If you’re looking for a way to sample a new spot while staying at home, try out this specialty food and meat market‘s prepared dinner options, featuring an appetizer, entrée and dessert. The entrée will be served in metal tins to be warmed at home. The menu includes arugula salad with tomato, pickled radish, herbed goat cheese, house-made bacon and toasted pine nuts tossed in a truffle vinaigrette, osso bucco in a house-made red wine reduction sauce with roasted seasonal vegetables, and red velvet cheesecake with chocolate ganache dipped strawberry, according to the Facebook event page. Tickets are $70 and can be purchased on Eventbrite to place an order. The ticket allows you to select a pickup date, which will be available Feb. 13-17. Twine is open 11 a.m.-7 p.m Monday-Friday.

Galatoire’s Bistro

A special prix fixe menu will run Feb. 10-14 and is $45 per person. The dishes include a poached pear salad, seared scallops and a decadent chocolate cake with raspberry sauce, among other offerings. The pre-fixe menu deal also includes two glasses of Galatoire’s brut sparkling wine. Call 753-4864 to reserve.

City Pork Brasserie & Bar

Enjoy Valentine’s Day as a couple or with the family thanks to City Pork’s multiple menus. On Feb. 14, City Pork Brasserie & Bar, 7327 Jefferson Highway, will offer “Valentine’s Day at the Brasserie.” The menu, which is $80 per couple or $99 per couple with a bottle of wine, includes items like cold smoked scallop poké, Louisiana crawfish tail linguine and dark chocolate torte. Or, call any City Pork location before Feb. 13 at 5 p.m. to reserve the “Valentine’s Day Take Home Tuesday.” For $25, a meal prepared for four includes spaghetti and meatballs, corn, green beans and garlic bread. Add a local greens salad or red velvet pie for an extra cost. Meals can be picked up 4-6 p.m. on Valentine’s Day.

Boudreaux’s Catering

Join Boudreaux’s Catering for a night of food, drinks and dancing with its “Shall We Dance Valentine Edition.” On Feb. 14, 6:30-10 p.m., guests can listen to Ned Fasullo while enjoying the cocktail buffet at 6:30 p.m. and dessert buffet at 9 p.m. Music and dancing will take place 7-10 p.m. A cash bar will also be available. The “Shall We Dance Valentine Edition” is $90 plus tax for each couple. Call 383-5886 to reserve your space.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Enjoy a luxurious Valentine’s Day with Fleming’s. Feb. 10-14, the restaurant is offering the “Wine Dine & Sparkle dinner for two.” For $1,000, enjoy a four-course dinner served with a bottle of JCB Brut Burgundy N° 21 sparkling wine. The splurge dinner also includes “a gift from a specially curated collection by the world’s most iconic jeweler,” according to the website. The gift will be brought to the table during dinner. Use the website link to select your gift and make a reservation.

Tallulah Crafted Food & Wine Bar

For a luxury V-Day experience, Tallulah inside the Renaissance Hotel is serving up a special romantic dinner package Feb. 14, 5-10 p.m. The $45 cost per seat includes a three-course prix fixe dinner with Champagne and live music. Bonus: Reserve a room upstairs and make a night of it. Call 388-5710 to make a reservation.

The Gregory

One of Baton Rouge’s chicest new destinations, The Gregory inside the Watermark Hotel, has a Valentine’s prix fixe dinner for $65 a seat. The three-course menu includes a Rockefeller-inspired bisque made with Gulf oysters and spinach, a mesquite charcoal-roasted filet mignon and an espresso chocolate mousse with a roasted ginger cream. The package also provides rosé with your main course and Champagne with dessert. Visit The Gregory’s website to make a reservation.

Magpie Café downtown

Another new downtown destination is getting in on the Valentine’s Day action, as well. Magpie Café is offering a four-course meal starting at $75 a seat with options like a roasted heirloom beet soup, burrata caprese salad, romanesco cauliflower gratin, pepper-crusted veal, seared shrimp with pasta, chocolate mousse and meringue layer cake and roasted white chocolate panna cotta. Seating begins at 7 p.m. Feb. 14. Make your reservation here.

