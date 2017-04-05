Two days left to vote for the Best Of 225 Awards

Best Place for Frozen Treats is one of the categories up for Best of 225 Awards. Stock photo

Friday is the last day to vote for the 2017 Best of 225 Awards. Voting in more than 60 categories has been open since March 15 and closes April 7. The winners will be crowned in 225′s July 2017 issue.

The nominees were selected by 225 region residents during our nomination period, which was Feb. 1-28. The finalists are those who received the most nominations from more than 3,100 submitted by the public.

Voting should take less than 10 minutes to complete, and all residents in the 225 area are encouraged to vote.

Here’s a sampling of some categories up for voting:

Food & Drink: Best Gumbo, Best Place for Frozen Treats, Best Italian, Best Pizza, Best Restaurant for a Date and more

People & Entertainment: Best Charity Event, Best Place to Bike, Best Podcast and more

Shopping & Services: Best Antique Shop, Best Hotel for Out of Towners, Best Local Men’s Clothing Store and more

For more info on how Best of 225 voting works, visit our FAQ page.