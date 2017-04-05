We try Whole30: Week One

Staff writer Kaci Yoder selects a pepper at Fresh Pickin's Market for the 225 edit team's Whole30 menu. Staff photos by Jennifer Tormo

Lately we feel like we’ve been seeing the Whole30 program everywhere, from Twine’s program-approved bacon selection to our local Instacrush Jordan Hefler.

Thirty days with no grains, dairy, added sugars or sweeteners, legumes and alcohol? Not only does that sound a little torturous, but considering how much of our job involves sampling food and drink (we know, it’s a rough gig), we weren’t even sure it was possible. But two members of our team, editor Jennifer Tormo and staff writer Kaci Yoder, have heroically decided to ditch our love of burgers and snoballs to take on the challenge.

For the next 30 days, we’ll be following the Whole30 rules and blogging about our experience each week in 225 Dine. We’ll also be sharing meal plans and recipes for those of you wanting to try it out for yourself.

Questions you may be asking

Q: Are y’all doing this to get better swimsuit bodies for summer?

A: Nope. There are two steps to having a good swimsuit body: 1. Have a body. 2. Put on a swimsuit.

Q: So, what even is the point, then?

A: Whole30 is basically a metabolic reset that eliminates all the foods that might be irritating your digestive system, messing with your head or otherwise making your life harder than it has to be. By taking 30 days off of those foods, the idea is that you’ll be able to listen to your body and figure out which foods don’t work for you personally when you begin to slowly reintroduce them. It’s essentially a prolonged cleanse. Also, we want to see if we can do it.

Q: Will you blog your weight loss in pounds at the end?

A: Definitely not, because weight is totally arbitrary and fluctuates unpredictably. This is not about numbers. It’s about learning to actually treat your body right.

How we’re feeling

Staff writer Kaci Yoder: “I’ve actually attempted Whole30 twice before, so I at least know the basics of how to approach this: Read your labels, drink lots of LaCroix, sheet pan dinners nearly every night allow you to prepare food on autopilot. I learned the hard way that the fastest way to fail on Whole30 is to try to get too fancy or complicated with your meals. You’ll end up burning out because you’re tired of doing dishes and you’ve maxed out your grocery budget. I’ve never actually finished the entire 30-day cycle before, though, so I’m excited to try to stick it out this time. I’ve also got some metabolic problems including insulin resistance and what I suspect might be a gluten intolerance, so I’m curious to see if Whole30 will help me figure out what exactly my body wants to be fed. Overall, cautiously optimistic.”

Editor Jennifer Tormo: “I’ve been telling myself to do Whole30 ever since I read about my fave blogger Elsie Larson’s experience. But if you notice the date, that entry was posted in 2015. And nearly two years later, I’m still here eating three-cheese LIT Pizza every weekend. 😬 But when Kaci told me she planned to do it, I jumped at the chance to join her and document the journey because: A. Having a diet partner makes it much more likely I’m going to stick to my regimen, right? Because solidarity. B. If it’s for work, I can’t quit. It’s morning No. 1 of our journey right now, and I’m excited/apprehensive about what’s ahead. Last night, I cleaned out my entire fridge—goodbye cheeses, sauces, Gatorade, anything that might tempt me to stray. (OK, I kept the Gatorade, but I hid it in the side door so I won’t have to look at it.) Anyway, my fridge looks AMAZING. Just looking at it makes me feel healthier already. So, we are already off to a good start.”

Our Week One meal plan

WEDNESDAY

Breakfast: Eggs and fruit

Snack: Berries

Lunch: Tomato basil soup (omit butter)

Snack: Half avocado

Dinner: Rosemary chicken sheet pan dinner with veggies

Snack: Sauteed apples

THURSDAY

Breakfast: Eggs and bacon

Snack: Half avocado

Lunch: Brussels sprouts & pear salad

Snack: Berries

Dinner: Blackened catfish sheet pan dinner with veggies

Snack: Sauteed apples

FRIDAY

Breakfast: Blackberry banana smoothie bowl

Snack: Hard-boiled egg

Lunch: Tomato basil soup

Snack: Half avocado

Dinner: Rosemary chicken sheet pan dinner with veggies

Snack: Fruit snacks

SATURDAY

Breakfast: Eggs, bacon, banana

Snack: Apple

Lunch: Brussels sprouts and pear salad

Snack: Berries

Dinner: Crispy chicken nuggets

Snack: Baked pear (omit maple syrup)

SUNDAY

Breakfast: Blackberry banana smoothie bowl

Snack: Avocado half

Lunch: Tomato basil soup

Snack: Fruit snacks

Dinner: Blackened catfish sheet pan dinner with veggies

Snack: Berries

MONDAY

Breakfast: Cinnamon banana chia pudding

Snack: Fruit snacks

Lunch: Crispy chicken nuggets

Snack: Avocado half

Dinner: Garlic lemon herb Mediterranean chicken

Snack: Veggies

TUESDAY

Breakfast: Cinnamon banana chia pudding

Snack: Hard-boiled egg

Lunch: Garlic lemon herb Mediterranean chicken

Snack: Veggies

Dinner: Blackened catfish sheet pan dinner with veggies

Snack: Fruit snacks