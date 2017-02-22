Tracking down gluten-free dishes at Baton Rouge restaurants

Fresh Kitchen's gluten-free sweet and sour chicken. Photo by Courtney Holden

Eating gluten-free doesn’t have to be boring, and plenty of Baton Rouge restaurants are offering more options for people with celiac disease, other forms of gluten intolerance, or who just want to cut wheat products from their diet.

Seeing a menu full of gluten-free options, we decided to try out the Sweet and Sour Chicken at Fresh Kitchen. Glazed with a tangy sweet and sour sauce, the diced chicken pieces, stir-fried vegetables and purple rice are packed with flavor in every bite. The majority of Fresh Kitchen’s dishes are gluten-free and visibly labeled on the menu, making ordering anxiety-free as well. The menu includes everything from cashew pancakes made with coconut flour to Parmesan chicken with gluten-free penne pasta.

Find them at 7474 Corporate Blvd., Suite 108, and 8201 Village Plaza Court, Suite 1-C, at Willow Grove.

Other restaurants that offer gluten-free dishes in Baton Rouge

Thai Kitchen

From appetizers to entrees, Thai Kitchen has a list of tasty gluten-free, vegetarian and low-carb options on its menu. Most of its noodle dishes use gluten-free rice noodles.

The Neau Nam Tok, a gluten-free appetizer, is marinated charbroiled sliced beef seasoned with Thai herbs, hot pepper and lime juice. The dish is served with cabbage or lettuce.

Dine in or carry-out from Thai Kitchen at 4550 Concord Avenue.

Room for Dessert

You can order any one of Room for Dessert’s cake flavors in a gluten-free variety.

Black and white layer cake, white cake, chocolate layer cake, coconut layer cake, carrot cake, German chocolate cake, apple cake and pineapple upside-down are all available sugar-free, vegan and gluten-free.

Room for Dessert is at 9618 Jefferson Highway, Suite B.

Lit Pizza

When crafting their own pizzas, customers with gluten allergies or preferences have the choice of using original thin crust or gluten-free crust at Lit Pizza.

The array of toppings includes caramelized onions, zucchini, pineapple, roasted red peppers and meats, allowing gluten-free customers to eat comfortably while still getting variety.

Lit Pizza is at 3930 Burbank Drive.

Magpie Cafe

In addition to serving Instagram-worthy cappuccinos and cocktails, Magpie Cafe offers all gluten-free soups and select gluten-free salads.

The soups include tomato basil, cauliflower, quinoa chili, butternut squash and lentil and black bean soup.

Magpie Cafe’s weekday menu changes daily, specials change seasonally and menu options vary by location. Find them at 3205 Perkins Road and 333 Laurel St., #110.

Doux Natural Bakery

While Doux Natural Bakery specializes in vegan recipes, gluten-free items such as cakes, breads, cookies and cupcakes are also available upon request.

The online shop includes gluten-free banana nut bread and chocolate chip cookies ready to order.

Make your gluten-free requests and orders here.

Mellow Mushroom

In addition to its main menu, Mellow Mushroom offers a gluten-free menu with pizza specialties such as the Gourmet White with three types of white cheeses and the Mighty Meaty with pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, ham and applewood smoked bacon.

The gluten-free pizzas use a vegan dough made with ancient grains.

Mellow Mushroom is at 4250 Burbank Drive.

Zoe’s Kitchen

Zoe’s Kitchen proves that being gluten-free can still be delicious with its lengthy gluten-free menu.

One of the menu offerings is the Mediterranean Baked Feta with French feta, cherry tomatoes, olives, olive oil, basil and Calabrian peppers. This option is available gluten-free upon request without the pita chips.

Zoe’s Kitchen can be found at Towne Center at Cedar Lodge, Perkins Rowe and Highland Marketplace.

What delicious gluten-free dishes have you found at local restaurants? Tell us in the comments.