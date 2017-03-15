Tonight’s the night: The Best of 225 Voting Kick-Off Party at Kalurah Street Grill

The hangar steak entree at K Street. Photo by Allie Appel

You’ve nominated your favorites in all the categories—now, see who got the most love to be included on the final ballot.

We’re partnering with Kalurah Street Grill to host our first-ever Best of 225 Voting Kick-Off Party tonight. The event kicks off Wednesday, March 15, at 6 p.m. at Kalurah Street Grill, 2857 Perkins Road. The event is free but you must register to attend here.

At the Kick-Off Party, you can be among the first to vote as we open the final ballots for the 2017 Best of 225 Awards. We’ll have voting tables set up in the bar area for you to make your voice heard. The event will also feature live music, food from K Street Chef Kelley McCann and entertainment.

Best of 225 Awards nominations were open Feb. 1-28 and are now closed. The businesses and people who received the most nominations last month will be included on the final ballot. Stay tuned to our website, where we’ll open online voting March 15-April 8.

For more info on how Best of 225 voting works, visit our FAQ page.

Also, enter to win a customized dinner for two at K Street! Check out our Instagram post for all the details: