Three parades, three opportunities to dine and drink downtown this weekend

Krewe of Artemis parade in 2016. Photo by Miriam Buckner

The Mardi Gras season kicks into high gear this weekend with three downtown Baton Rouge parades on the lineup.

Krewe of Artemis, the city’s first and only parading women’s krewe, rolls at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17. Krewe Mystique de la Capitale, celebrating its 40th year, rolls at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. And the dog-centric Krewe of Mutts walking parade begins at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19.

That means in between all of your attempts at catching the best throws, there are plenty of opportunities to try those new downtown bars and restaurants you’ve been meaning to check out.

While we attempted to map all the local bars and restaurants in proximity to the routes, we can’t guarantee all of them will be open while you’re out parading. Check with the businesses before leaving home, and let us know in the comments if you think something is missing!

Editor’s note: This story has been edited to clarify that Krewe of Artemis is the city’s first and only parading women’s krewe.