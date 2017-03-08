Spatula Diaries: Turn weekend grilling into weekday rice bowls

Maggie's rice bowl with grilled chicken, black beans, edamame and more. Photo by Maggie Heyn Richardson

A well-balanced, flavorful rice bowl is a favorite desktop lunch of mine, and one of the easiest ways to throw together a good one is with ingredients prepared over the course of the weekend.

Saturday is usually Mixed Grill Night at our house, when we toss some combination of beef, chicken, pork, shrimp and vegetables on the pit. It’s a ritual that lends itself to making extra, which means that when you open the fridge the next day, you’re treated to a bounty of juicy proteins and veggies just waiting to be turned into something new and delicious.

A rice bowl is the perfect receptacle. The bowl’s other components can also be prepared over the weekend when you’re not in a rush. My go-to whole grain is brown rice, but I also like barley and quinoa. Canned black beans sautéed with onion, garlic, cumin and a little lime juice play great in this dish, and I often have some around if we’ve turned the mixed grill into fajitas. Steamed edamame and corn add toothsome texture. And fresh chopped scallions set off the whole dish. These elements sing when combined with chunks of tender grilled meat or shrimp, tri-colored bell peppers and onions.

The rice bowl pictured features the ingredients mentioned above, but there are no limits to what you can assemble. The trick is multi-textured, good quality elements that taste great on their own and complement each other when placed together.

Have fun with it, and enjoy.

Maggie Heyn Richardson is a regular 225 contributor and the creator and author of “Spatula Diaries.” Reach her at hungryforlouisiana.com.