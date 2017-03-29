Spatula Diaries: Tandoori roasted cauliflower for a sumptuous salad or side dish

Tandoori cauliflower over quinoa. Photo by Maggie Heyn Richardson

Fresh, locally grown cauliflower meets a yogurt marinade in this tandoori-inspired dish that’s not really tandoori at all.

Last week at the Thursday Red Stick Farmers Market, Luckett Farms had fresh heads of cauliflower, so I picked up a couple to make this easy and healthful dish. OK, so calling it tandoori is a stretch since no actual tandoori oven is involved, but the spirit of that cooking method is here by virtue of the everyday broiler.

I love this version of cauliflower as an accompaniment to grilled, roasted (or tandoori!) chicken, or served over rice or grains as a nutrient-dense salad. The golden color is really beautiful, and the turmeric and ginger used in the marinade feature natural anti-inflammatory properties. Plus, it tastes great.

Here’s how:

Tandoori Roasted Cauliflower

1 ½ cups Greek yogurt

2 teaspoons curry powder

1 teaspoon turmeric

1 teaspoon Kosher salt

1 medium to large garlic clove, minced

2 teaspoons fresh ginger, minced

2 tablespoons lemon juice

Fresh cracked black pepper to taste

About 8 cups fresh cauliflower florets (2 small heads or 1 large)

Preheat the broiler. Line a cookie sheet with aluminum foil and spray with cooking spray. In a large bowl, whisk the Greek yogurt with the next seven ingredients. Add the cauliflower florets to the bowl and toss, coating each floret with the marinade. Spread the cauliflower evenly onto the cooking sheet. Broil about 8-10 inches from the flame for 15 minutes total, turning the pieces halfway through the cooking process. Watch carefully to ensure the cauliflower browns nicely, but does not scorch. Cauliflower will be crisp-tender.

Maggie Heyn Richardson is a regular 225 contributor and author of Hungry for Louisiana, An Omnivore’s Journey. Reach her at hungryforlouisiana.com.