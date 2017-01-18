Spatula Diaries: Straddle the seasons with these refreshing orange-ginger strawberry popsicles

Orange-ginger strawberry popsicles. Photo courtesy Maggie Heyn Richardson

The recent freeze diminished many of the winter specialty crops at last Saturday’s farmers market, but one of the items in solid supply was fresh strawberries. That’s right, Ponchatoula strawberries have hit the market, and they usually hang around until Mother’s Day. It was great to munch on them this weekend with that new bout of springtime-y weather.

While we’re sitting around wondering what our split personality climate will do next, here’s an easy way to use local strawberries along with oranges, another regional fruit that’s still hanging around. Farmers are still bringing fresh citrus to the market, and even ones lingering on backyard trees are plenty serviceable. The ones in our backyard might not have the texture they had before the freeze, but their juice and rind are still flavorful.

This yummy popsicle recipe makes exactly six and doubles or triples easily. It makes a great after-school snack and a healthy dessert alternative.

Here’s how:

Orange-ginger strawberry popsicles

Makes 6

2 cups cleaned and hulled strawberries

1 tablespoon finely chopped or grated orange peel

½ cup orange juice

1 single-serving container of low-fat or fat-free fruit yogurt (e.g. strawberry, mixed berry, peach)

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon crystallized ginger, more to taste

Equipment: Blender and popsicle molds with standing tray

Add the strawberries and next four ingredients to a blender and pulse until smooth. Assemble the molds in the tray so they are upright. Fill each until almost full. To the top of each, add about 6-8 pieces crystallized ginger. Using the plastic stick inserts, gently push the ginger pieces down into the fruit mixture, then close the popsicle stick and base. Freeze for at least 6 hours.

Maggie Heyn Richardson is a regular 225 contributor, a working mother of three and the author of Hungry for Louisiana, An Omnivore’s Journey. Reach her at hungryforlouisiana.com.