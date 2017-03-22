Spatula Diaries: Meal planning made easy

Red beans and rice for a one-pot Monday night meal. Photo by Maggie Heyn Richardson

The way the country has been thinking about preparing dinner these days makes a lot of sense. Meatless Monday and Taco Tuesday help busy people think in preplanned categories that feel manageable. And like many home cooks, I’ve expanded this practice to seven days of loose guardrails that have made life for our family of five a little easier.

I share these not because I have any insight whatsoever into being organized. Exactly the opposite. It’s something I struggle with, big time. But this format works pretty well for us, and it’s been fun for everyone in the house to engage in. Here goes:

Monday

One pot or slow cooker. Mondays are about survival, and something simple tossed into a pot or Crock-Pot will light the way. Make it meatless if that’s your jam, but stick to something easy and comforting, like reliable red beans and rice (pictured), black bean soup or vegetable curry.

Tuesday

Tacos, etc. Taco Tuesday is a popular strategy and, for many, it shouldn’t be messed with. But it can get really boring, and frankly, unhealthy. Liven it up with grilled vegetables, homemade burrito bowls and/or tacos with global influences.

Wednesday

Leftovers. In my house this is when we have Round Two of Monday’s one-pot special and Tuesday’s tacos. That said, be sure you make enough extra on those nights to satisfy everyone on Wednesday. After tonight, any remaining gets thrown in the freezer, or becomes lunch for my husband and me.

Thursday

Mixed grill. Chicken, pork chops, steaks or shrimp grilled over charcoal and served with some form of potato, steamed or roasted vegetables and a salad. Easy.

Friday

Pizza. Sometimes it’s homemade pizza at home, and sometimes we head out to one of our favorite spots, or pick up. Until my children leave the house, I don’t see this changing. Friday, inflexibly, is Pizza Night.

Saturday

Wild card. This is the night when we relax and make something more time-consuming and interesting, like grilled red snapper with crabmeat beurre blanc, homemade Vietnamese bún and spring rolls or fajitas with multiple homemade salsas and guacamole.

Sunday

Pasta night. We’re big fans of spaghetti and homemade meatballs, but I also love to whip up a penne primavera with fresh vegetables that I’ve bought from the Red Stick Farmers Market on Saturday. Pasta is comforting and flexible—a great way to brace yourself for the coming week and all it brings.

Maggie Heyn Richardson is a regular 225 contributor and the creator of its food blog, Spatula Diaries. Reach her at hungryforlouisiana.com.