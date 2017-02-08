Spatula Diaries: Breakfast pizza in honor of National Pizza Day

Pizza for breakfast? And it's not even leftover from last night? Photo by Maggie Heyn Richardson

As if we need a special day to mark our love for this particular dish, National Pizza Day is Feb. 9. But, hey, think of it as a chance to hashtag an Instagram photo of how you got all innovative with some morning pizza, except not the kind of morning pizza that—like you—stayed out all night.

These two breakfast pizzas, one savory and one sweet, are perfect for a leisurely weekend brunch at home. The savory pie features over-easy fried eggs, bacon, fresh spinach, mozzarella cheese and homemade red sauce. The sweet pie is a fruit pizza with honey-sweetened cream cheese, fresh berries, pomegranate seeds and mint. Something for everyone and super easy.

Here’s how:

Egg and bacon pizza

Servings: 4-6

1 homemade or store-bought pizza crust, 10-12 inches in diameter

1/3 cup homemade or store-bought pizza sauce

Handful of washed, trimmed fresh spinach leaves

½ cup grated mozzarella cheese

2-3 slices cooked bacon, broken into bite-sized pieces

1-2 tablespoons olive oil

2-3 eggs

*Note: Oven temperature will depend on what type of crust you’re using. Prebake if you prefer a crispier crust, or be sure to use a pizza stone.

Assemble the crust base by adding sauce, spinach leaves and cheese on top of the crust. Bake until the cheese melts. Add bacon pieces to the top. Heat olive oil to medium heat in a non-stick skillet. Crack the eggs into the pan. Heat on one side until the egg white is completely cooked through, but the yoke is still runny. Remove carefully with a spatula and place directly on the pizza. Serve immediately.

Pizza with berries and honey cream cheese

Servings: 4-6

1 homemade or store-bought pizza crust, 10-12 inches in diameter

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 tablespoon honey

1 cup assorted blueberries, raspberries and blackberries

1 tablespoon pomegranate seeds

Fresh mint for garnish

*Note: This pie does better with a crispier crust. It gives it a cookie texture. Cool the crust before spreading cream cheese mixture.

Blend the cream cheese and honey. Spread on top of the pizza crust. Decorate with the berries and pomegranate seeds, and garnish with fresh mint. Serve immediately.

Maggie Heyn Richardson is a regular 225 contributor and the author of Hungry for Louisiana, An Omnivore’s Journey. Reach her at hungryforlousiana.com.