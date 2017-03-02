How one mom makes it work in a household where two out of five are vegetarian

Tamara Parboosingh and her son Harrison assemble vegetarian options for dinner in the kitchen. Photos by Stephanie Landry.

Vegetarianism has taken on a growing number of forms in recent years, from the rise in strict plant-based diets to mainstream omnivores embracing Meatless Mondays.

But what if your household includes both avowed meat-eaters and vegetarians? We caught up with one Baton Rouge family of five facing this daily duality.

Tamara Parboosingh and her 9-year-old son Harrison are committed vegetarians, but the rest of the family—Tamara’s husband, Adam, and their other kids, MacKenzie (16) and Keaton (12)—eat meat. To make it work, Tamara deploys what she calls tandem cooking, or she simply cooks vegetarian for everyone. The family also picks restaurants that accommodate everyone’s needs, including Keaton’s severe peanut allergy.

We asked Tamara about the juggling act for her family.

First of all, how did you and Harrison decide to become vegetarians?

It’s kind of funny. I became a vegetarian 19 years ago when I was living in Vancouver, because I was eating out so much. My mom challenged me to do it in order to inspire me to stay home and cook more. Back then, restaurants didn’t have the options for vegetarians that they do today. I accepted her challenge, and 19 years later, I’m still a vegetarian. For Harrison, it was watching an episode of Arthur on PBS when he was 5. He was inspired by a character’s decision to become a vegetarian, and it really stuck for him.

What advice do you have for families that include both types of eaters?

My biggest tip is to not cater to everyone’s needs with individual menus. We’re all busy. Making a meal with the same core ingredients divided is the best way to go, but add the vegetarian or meat proteins to different pots. I call this tandem cooking. For example, if we make tacos for dinner, I fry up ground beef in one pan and a soy-based ground “meat” in another. For pot roast, I put all the same core ingredients in two roasting pans, like carrots, potatoes, and then a beef roast in one pan and a soy-based substitute in the other. I just adjust the cooking time for each product, but in the end we are all eating the same basic meal, just with different proteins.

What’s your go-to fast weeknight dish?

Quesadillas. Everyone can customize their fillings.

What three pantry items do you always have on hand?

We love Gardein products and always have the Beefless Ground, Beefless Tips and Chick’n Strips in the freezer ready to go when we prepare tandem meals. In the pantry, we always have a wide variety of beans and, most importantly, vegetable broth. A lot of recipes call for chicken or beef broth, but we always substitute vegetable broth, especially in sauces or soups.

What was it like when Harrison decided to go vegetarian at age 5?

At the time, I remember our pediatrician not liking the idea, but Harrison had his mind made up. We thought it was a phase and it would not last more than a week, but he questions everything we cook and makes sure it’s legitimately vegetarian. He has made me a better vegetarian in that I make sure he gets all the protein from other products or, occasionally, a piece of salmon. Harrison being a competitive swimmer and the fact that he’s still growing means we make sure his meals are well-balanced.

What are some of his favorite foods?

Harrison loves homemade vegetarian soups at home. When we go out, he loves veggie burgers at George’s, Walk-On’s and Red Robin. Mexican restaurants in town are great for providing a variety of bean-based dishes. We all love Greek/Middle Eastern food, and a local favorite is Atcha Bakery & Cafe near LSU.

This article was originally published in the March 2017 issue of 225 Magazine.