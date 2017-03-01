New NOLA eateries in the Baton Rouge market

District Donuts. Photo by Kaci Yoder.

From Acme Oyster Company to The Velvet Cactus to The Rum House, our older sister, New Orleans, has been sharing more and more of its most beloved restaurants with us in recent years. The two newest arrivals, Ruby Slipper Cafe and District Donuts, plan to open doors this spring.

10

Number of doughnut flavors available daily at the new District Donuts in Towne Center. It will be serving up three classic flavors (glazed, chocolate and cinnamon sugar) plus seven rotating flavors, such as Mexican hot chocolate, bananas foster, strawberry basil, peanut butter cup and more.

3,400

Square feet The Ruby Slipper Cafe will occupy in the Acadian Village Shopping Center when it opens its first Baton Rouge location. The beloved brunch spot opened its first location in New Orleans in 2008.

8

Baton Rouge’s Ruby Slipper will become the restaurant’s eighth location, with five locations in Louisiana and two along the Gulf Coast.

4

Biscuit varieties on District Donuts’ savory menu, including buttermilk, scrambled egg and cheese, Blue Ribbon chicken, and ham and miso praline bacon and egg.

This article was originally published in the March 2017 issue of 225 Magazine.