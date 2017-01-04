Look back at some of our favorite healthy recipes from 2016 to start the new year off right

Zesty gazpacho. Photo by Amy Shutt

If you’re looking to eat healthier this year, here’s your cheat sheet.

Throughout 2016, 225‘s resident foodies Maggie Heyn Richardson of the weekly blog “Spatula Diaries” and Tracey Koch of the magazine’s “Dining In” feature offered up plenty of recipes that run the gamut of flavors and occasions, all with a focus on fresh, local finds. We’re looking back at some of our favorite recipes that can help make your new year a bit healthier.

From Spatula Diaries

Shrimp and avocado salad with orange

If you’re looking for a light and simple appetizer or small plate, try out this refreshing dish with avocado, orange and shrimp.

Pomegranate ginger fruit salad

Make this salad for a fruity breakfast or refreshing snack. It’s full of fresh ingredients like oranges, grapefruit, bananas, blackberries and pomegranate seeds. Walnuts give the salad a bit of protein and coconut, honey, ginger, lime and mint add more flavors to the dish.

Slow cooker vegetable curry

Creating a healthy dish with a slow cooker that can do the work for you is a win-win. Try out this vegetable curry for something hearty but that’s also full of healthy produce like sweet potatoes, bell peppers, broccoli and more.

Spicy pickled cauliflower

Create a different kind of side dish or addition to your antipasti platters with this simple cauliflower recipe. Who can deny a vegetable when it tastes this flavorful?

Honey-soy glazed salmon with orange-scented quinoa

Add more fish to your diet with this simple dinner recipe. The flavors of honey, soy sauce and orange give the salmon and the paired quinoa a taste that stands out with its sweet-meets-savory-meets-citrus taste.

From Dining In

Sweet potato and jicama chips

Check out the recipe in this menu for a snack that’s healthier than regular potato chips because you get to control the salt and oil.

Gazpacho and crab tostadas

Dream of the summertime with these recipes for a zesty, tomato-y gazpacho and tostadas with lump crabmeat. The best part is that there’s no need to heat up the oven.

Chicken and vegetable kabobs with lemon, garlic and herbs

Get your protein and veggies the Greek way with skewers and a grill. Bonus: There’s a healthy and satisfying hummus recipe to go along with it!

Garden salad with Green Goddess dressing

Avoid the store-bought dressings with high calories and preservatives and start making your own. Again, it’s all about controlling the ingredients yourself.

Baked eggs in avocado halves over spring greens with bacon shallot vinaigrette

Brunch it up with these delicate baked eggs in avocados. And what’s a brunch without a little bacon?