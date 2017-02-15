Less than two weeks left to nominate your favorites for the 2017 Best of 225 Awards

The 2016 Best Burger winner Burgersmith. Photo by Collin Richie

Nominations for the 2017 Best of 225 Awards close Feb. 28, meaning there are just under two weeks left to get your favorites on the ballot. Polling has been open since Feb. 1 in three main categories: Food & Drink, People & Entertainment and Shopping & Services.

The people and businesses that receive the most nominations will move on to the final ballot, which will be open to the public for voting March 15-April 7.

A few of the categories up for nominations:

Food & Drink: Tell us where to find the best Bakery, Burger, Crawfish, Place for Frozen Treats, Happy Hour, Oysters and more.

People & Entertainment: Give us your picks for the best Bar to Watch Sports, Community Leader, New Building Design, Radio Station and more.

Shopping & Services: Nominate your favorite Caterer, Grocery Store, Hotel for Out-of-Towners, Spa and more.

For more info on how voting works, visit our FAQ page.