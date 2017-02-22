Last chance to nominate for the 2017 Best of 225 Awards

With nominations for the 2017 Best of 225 Awards closing next Tuesday, Feb. 28, there’s less than a week left to help get your Baton Rouge favorites on the ballot.
Nominations have been open since Feb. 1 for local Food & Drink, People & Entertainment and Shopping & Services. The people and businesses that receive the most nominations will move on to the final ballot, which will be open to the public for voting March 15-April 7.
Join us March 15 at Kalurah Street Grill as we kick off voting at our Best of 225 Kick-Off Party. For more info on how voting works, visit our FAQ page.
A few of the categories up for nominations:
Food & Drink: Give us your picks for the best local Appetizers, Breakfast, Gumbo, Mexican, Seafood and more.
People & Entertainment: Tell us your favorites for the best Place to See Live Music, Chef, Charity Event, Neighborhood and more.
Shopping & Services: Nominate the best Antique Shop, Shop to Buy Gifts, Local Men’s Clothing Store, Local Women’s Boutique and more.
