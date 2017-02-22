Last chance to nominate for the 2017 Best of 225 Awards

2016 Best Breakfast winner Another Broken Egg Cafe. Photo courtesy Another Broken Egg Cafe

With nominations for the 2017 Best of 225 Awards closing next Tuesday, Feb. 28, there’s less than a week left to help get your Baton Rouge favorites on the ballot.

Nominations have been open since Feb. 1 for local Food & Drink, People & Entertainment and Shopping & Services. The people and businesses that receive the most nominations will move on to the final ballot, which will be open to the public for voting March 15-April 7.

Join us March 15 at Kalurah Street Grill as we kick off voting at our Best of 225 Kick-Off Party. For more info on how voting works, visit our FAQ page.

A few of the categories up for nominations:

Food & Drink: Give us your picks for the best local Appetizers, Breakfast, Gumbo, Mexican, Seafood and more.

People & Entertainment: Tell us your favorites for the best Place to See Live Music, Chef, Charity Event, Neighborhood and more.

Shopping & Services: Nominate the best Antique Shop, Shop to Buy Gifts, Local Men’s Clothing Store, Local Women’s Boutique and more.