Just Desserts: Chatting with Ipseity’s Mia Taylor

Ipseity supper club host Mia Taylor talks to us over gelato at La Divina. Photo by Courtney Holden

Self-taught local cook and pop-up dinner host Mia Taylor went from pursuing film at BRCC to drafting nearly 12 menus on her iPad to prepare in her newly offered Ipseity supper clubs around the city.

Taylor, 26, discovered her passion for cooking after selling 200 chocolate brownies in a week that she baked to raise money for a film project. Since then, Taylor changed her focus from film to cooking and started her path to pop-ups.

We sat down with Taylor at La Divina Italian Cafe over cups of gelato—she ordered strawberry balsamic and crème brûlée gelato—to talk about why she started her pop-up dinners, her favorite dishes to eat and how her Buddhist faith motivates her while cooking.

You started the Ipseity series this February. Why did you want to offer pop-up dinners specifically?

I want to make people happy through my food. The tagline for my pop-up is “curating community through food,” and I truly want that. After seeing the first pop-up, I know it’s possible. Dialogue is very important to furthering conversation. The mood after [last] summer was very stifled, and I don’t want hatred anywhere; I don’t want to dwell on that. I really want to do what I can to push the dialogue between races and groups forward, as well as make new friends myself.

What is your motto about preparing food for others?

I cook to make others happy. When people say love is an ingredient, I truly believe that. When I cook, I think about the person who is going to eat it, and I also chant over it.

So, what does it mean to chant while cooking?

I’m a Nichiren Buddhist, so I chant Nam Myoho Renge Kyo [an expression of determination], so it’s like the action of karma. When I chant this, what I put out is what I get back.

What’s your favorite thing to cook?

Rotisserie chicken. My convection oven has a rotisserie attachment, so I do that often.

What’s the worst mistake you’ve made in the kitchen?

When the water wouldn’t boil at my first pop-up dinner, so I wasn’t able to serve the crawfish ravioli I spent all night hand-making. The water not boiling still haunts me to this day.

What’s your favorite dessert to make versus your favorite dessert to eat?

My favorite to eat would be opera cake; it’s not too sweet. My favorite to make would probably be ice cream. I usually make what my niece likes. I’ve made strawberry sorbet, vanilla, root beer and butter-popcorn-flavored ice cream.

What dish do you feel a lot of people mess up?

Chicken breast. People have this thing with chicken that I’ve learned recently: They’re really scared of cooking it. Chicken breast doesn’t take that long to cook. People usually overcook it.

What would you choose to eat if it was your last day on Earth?

That’s not fair. Probably a combination of sushi from Umami and Tsunami, Bulgogi, hamachi, naan, Japanese rice balls, boudin balls and pork-flavored ramen. If it’s my final meal, I gotta go out with a bang.

What is your most used ingredient?

Garlic. Wherever I use oil, I’ll usually make garlic confit.

What is your favorite type of food to eat?

Japanese or Creole. I’ve learned a lot about Japanese chefs, since Masaharu Morimoto was the first chef’s cookbook I bought. I love the processes, a lot of fermented foods. I love the history. With Creole food, I live here so I really appreciate all the flavors.

Follow Ipseity on Instagram to receive updates on Taylor’s next dinners.

Just Desserts is an occasional 225 Dine feature where we interview someone in the local food industry over dessert.