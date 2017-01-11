Five must-have Baton Rouge food buys for a healthier 2017

Geaux Power Bites from The Big Squeezy. Photo by Courtney Holden

It’s a new year, and despite the king cakes taking over every local grocery, we’re still trying to stick to our new #goals. Whether you’re attempting a cleanse or just trying to make better choices, it can be hard to keep up the good fight. Arm yourself with these five buys from around Baton Rouge—chosen strategically to become the staples of your healthy 2017.

Geaux Power Bites from The Big Squeezy

If you’ve been keeping up with the latest trends in health literature, you know that processed and added sugars are our biggest enemies these days. When you’re itching to reach for something sweet, Geaux Power Bites are here for you. These delicious little nuggets are vegan and raw, made with almonds, dates, coconut oil, maca, cinnamon, honey and pink salt with a coconut coating. Pop one on your way to the gym for a protein boost or snack on them to curb your sugar cravings.

Cultured Guru fermented pickles from Red Stick Spice Company

Local upstart Cultured Guru is trying to spread the good news of good bacteria to the masses, one jar of pickles at a time. Their jars of all-natural, locally sourced, wild fermented goodies are filled with trillions of probiotics to kickstart a stalled-out gut and keep your digestive system moving. And they’re tasty, too.

Pasture-raised chicken broth from Indie Plate

Chicken stock is a necessity in any omnivore’s kitchen, but store-bought stocks can often secretly carry added sugars, high levels of sodium and preservatives that clean eaters should avoid. Your soups and sauces need this locally made chicken broth from Indie Plate made in partnership with Chef Elton Hyndman of Nino’s Italian.

Zyliss Avocado Tool from Goodwood Hardware & Outdoors

The avocado isn’t over yet. This fruit (yes, it is technically a fruit!) isn’t just photogenic and trendy; it’s also packed with good fats, fiber and potassium that your body needs. This handy kitchen gadget can handle everything from cutting open the avocado and removing the pit to scooping, slicing and mashing into guac.

roeLA Roaster cold brew bottles from Iverstine Farms Butcher

Look, let’s just say it: Coffee helps with regularity. We’re all adults here—we can admit that sometimes we need a little help in that department. Help your intestines along and get an energy boost for your day with one of these bottled cold brews out of Monroe. They’re strong, potent and all-natural. Find them retailing locally at Iverstine Farms Butcher, and pick up some of their local, sustainable meats while there.