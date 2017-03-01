Be the first to vote during the Best of 225 Voting Kick-Off Party at Kalurah Street Grill

Kalurah Street Grill. Photo by Allie Appel

You might not have to wait for the next election to get another “I Voted” sticker. The 225 team is busy tallying your nominations for the Best of 225 Awards. And on March 15, you’ll have the first chance to vote on the final ballot.

Come out to Kalurah Street Grill March 15, where we’ll officially open ballots at our Best of 225 Voting Kick-Off Party. The event will feature live music, food from K Street Chef Kelley McCann and entertainment—plus voting stations where you can cast your vote early for your favorite Food & Drink, People & Entertainment and Shopping & Services candidates.

Best of 225 Awards nominations were open Feb. 1-28 and are now closed. The businesses and people who received the most nominations last month will be included on the final ballot. Stay tuned to our website, where we’ll open online voting March 15-April 8.

For more info on how Best of 225 voting works, visit our FAQ page.