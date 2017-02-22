Fast Break: White chicken lasagna for lunch at Bergeron’s City Market

White chicken lasagna and sides of broccoli and cabbage at Bergeron's City Market. Photo by Courtney Holden

Whether it’s the natural light coming in from the windows or the chrome-accented furniture and decor, there’s something immediately special about walking into Bergeron’s City Market.

It was Tuesday at 11:40 a.m. when I lined up behind the handful of customers dressed in office attire. It was my first time at Bergeron’s City Market, and I frantically checked my surroundings for a menu before I noticed it was displayed on the TV screen just above the cash register.

Browsing the food station’s Tuesday menu choices, I saw turkey lettuce wraps and comfort food staples like hamburger steaks with grilled onions and mashed potatoes and gravy. I ordered what looked the cheesiest: the white chicken lasagna. To go with the lasagna, I chose steamed broccoli and cabbage as my two sides.

After being wooed by the friendly and informational staff, I scouted a high table brightly lit by a large window where I would get my first taste of the food.

I dug into the white chicken lasagna first. Warm and stringy cheese stretched from the lasagna to my fork with the first bite, and bits of chicken revealed themselves amidst the alternating layers of cheese and pasta. I had barely basked in that first taste before I quickly went in for another.

Buttery, flavorful and mouthwateringly cheesy, the lasagna was balanced with the help of the broccoli, cabbage and a complimentary bread roll. The broccoli was soft, tasted lightly buttered and was steamed just right. The cabbage didn’t fall short, either.

By noon, more customers filled the metal chairs.

What made Bergeron’s City Market so inviting wasn’t just the smiling staff and modern environment, but the convenience of having so many comforting dishes for dine-in or to go, with a central table covered in styrofoam to-go containers, silverware, napkins and desserts to purchase all at the ready.

After yesterday’s lunch, I am sure of one thing: I won’t let another Tuesday go without getting my hands on the white chicken lasagna.

Bergeron’s City Market is at 8200 Jefferson Highway. It’s open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and closed Sundays.

Fast Break is a 225 Dine series that celebrates lunch in Baton Rouge. Follow along as we tour different dining options for a quick bite around the city.