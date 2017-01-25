Fast Break: A gourmet hot dog lunch at Frankie’s Dawg House

The "Junk Yard" hot dog at Frankie's Dawg House. Photos by Courtney Holden

From barbecues to football games, hot dogs have always been my go-to cookout grub. Despite having eaten my share of standard to chili cheese hot dogs, I had yet to experience what Frankie’s Dawg House has to offer.

It was 11:30 a.m. when myself and my lunch partner walked up to scan the colorful menu posted on the outside wall of Frankie’s Dawg House. The menu, painted on a wooden poster, contained a wide range of gourmet hot dog styles along with sandwich and melt options.

I chose to try the “Junk Yard,” a chili and cheese hot dog topped with my choice of fries or tater tots, of which I chose fries.

My lunch partner tried the “Zen Cheese,” which was a grilled cheese composed of grilled cheddar, Monterey Jack and nacho cheese on Texas toast.

As my lunch partner and I waited for our food, we sat at a high table on the outdoor patio, surrounded by the red accents, cacti and stained glass that created an inviting atmosphere on a nice day.

Inside, malt shop oldies played from the speakers, setting a ’60s tone to match the red, black and white checkered floors and optional bar table seating.

Our food was served diner style, on thin pieces of white paper placed in black plastic baskets.

At first thought, I wasn’t sure whether to tackle the “Junk Yard” with a knife and fork or with my bare hands. After slight hesitation, I rolled up my sleeves and got my first bite of the juicy and hearty hot dog.

The “Junk Yard,” perfectly drizzled with warm chili and cheese, was filled with flavor. The hot dog itself was juicy, fresh and much larger than the typical backyard barbecue fare. Crisp and lightly salted french fries were the cherry on top.

Hot dogs aren’t Frankie’s Dawg House’s only specialty. Lightly toasted with a hint of spice, the “Zen Cheese” was more than a standard grilled cheese sandwich. The blend of the cheeses with nacho cheese was a bold upgrade from a plain grilled cheese.

With a full stomach and an empty black basket, I left Frankie’s Dawg House with a new appreciation for gourmet hot dogs.

Frankie’s Dawg House is at 2318 Cedardale Drive off Perkins Road. Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday.