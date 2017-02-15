Dine Roundup: This weekend brings crawfish boils, a boucherie and more to Baton Rouge

Stock image

Chef John Folse and Tank Jackson celebrate second annual Fête Des Bouchers Saturday

Chef John Folse and South Carolina hog farmer Tank Jackson will host the second annual Fête Des Bouchers on Saturday, Feb. 18, at White Oak Plantation, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

At the event, guests will receive lunch, three drink tickets, lectures and charcuterie demonstrations, as well as access to all the boucherie cooking stations.

Tickets are $50 in advance and can be purchased by calling 751-1882.

Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar on Burbank hosts crawfish Boil Battle Saturday

This Saturday, Feb. 18, teams of four will compete in the Boil Battle at Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar on Burbank Drive, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Teams will compete for best tasting and most creative crawfish for a chance to win four suite tickets from a selection of 2017 LSU baseball games, six top reservations for any 2017 football game and a $100 gift card.

In addition to crawfish, there will be free draft beer from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. with a disc jockey playing all day.

Team registration fee is $500. For more information check out the Boil Battle event page.

Duvic’s Martini Lounge offers all-you-can-eat crawfish boil Saturday

Get your hands on unlimited crawfish and a free beer at the All You Can Eat Crawfish Event at Duvic’s Martini Lounge on Saturday, Feb. 18, 3:30-9 p.m.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at the Duvic’s Martini Lounge bar. Duvic’s Martini Lounge is at 2854 Kalurah St.

The Smiling Dog hosts karaoke and crawfish boil event Saturday

This Saturday, Feb. 18, The Smiling Dog is hosting a karaoke and crawfish event 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Crawfish and drink specials begin at 8 p.m.

The Smiling Dog is at 4215 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. More information is available on the Facebook event page.

Cafeciteaux Coffee Roasters hosts roastery open house event Saturday

Cafeciteaux Coffee Roasters is holding an open house event on Saturday, Feb. 18, 8 a.m.-11 a.m.

At the event, guests will receive free tastings of select current offerings, a free roastery tour and a free coffee mug with purchase.

Cafeciteaux is located at 4141 Airline Highway, Suite 4U. For more information, check out the Facebook event page.