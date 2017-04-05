Dine Roundup: Tin Roof beer dinner, Salt and Smoke Festival and other food events

Beers on tap at Tin Roof. File photo

Junior League of Baton Rouge and Galatoire’s Bistro to host Tin Roof Beer Dinner Thursday

Enjoy an evening of Tin Roof Brewing Company beer and a multi-course meal at Galatoire’s Bistro with the Tin Roof Beer Dinner, presented by Junior League of Baton Rouge and Galatoire’s Bistro, April 6, 7-10 p.m.

With ticket purchase, guests will receive a multi-course meal and a River Road Recipes cookbook. Proceeds from the event benefit Junior League of Baton Rouge’s River Road Recipes division.

The meal includes four courses, plus hors d’oeuvres and a dessert. Featured dishes include fresh pea soup with herbed crème fraiche, gulf fish en papillote with citrus butter and chocolate strawberry shortcake. Tin Roof beers to be be served include Bayou Bengal Lager, Rusted Rye IPA and Juke Joint.

Tickets for the dinner are $100 and can be purchased here. Galatoire’s Bistro is at 3535 Perkins Road, #400.

Get your tickets for June’s Capital City Mac and Cheese festival at ticket release party Thursday

If you are planning to attend the Capital City Mac and Cheese festival June 10, organizers are suggesting you buy tickets early.

Festival organizers Geaux Rouge will only be selling 150 early-bird tickets at the event for $25 each. After all 150 tickets are sold, guests can purchase tickets on Eventbrite for $35.

Geaux Rouge is hosting a ticket release party Thursday, April 6, at Curbside. The pre-sale party, starting at 7 p.m., also offers guests a chance to sample Curbside’s bacon mac and cheese.

In addition to Curbside, the summer festival includes mac and cheese dishes from Barbosa’s Barbeque, Noble Wave, The Overpass Merchant, Sammy’s Grill, Gov’t Taco, Brickyard South, Go YaYa’s Crepes, Chef Celeste’s Bistro, Driftwood Cask and Barrel, Cupcake Allie, Southern Wild Foods, Chef Elisabeth McKinley, La Divina and Whole Foods Market.

Find more information on the event here. Curbside is at 4158 Government St.

Salt and Smoke Festival’s deep South tour to stop Sunday at Tin Roof Brewing Company

Enjoy a day of barbecue, crawfish, local beer and desserts at the Salt and Smoke Festival April 9, 3-7 p.m., at Tin Roof Brewing Company.

The Salt and Smoke Festival is touring the Deep South for the second time, offering a s’mores buffet, a whole-hog barbecue, boiled peanuts and other Southern sides. In addition to food, guests can enjoy live music at the event.

Ticket prices vary and can be purchased here.

Tin Roof Brewing Company is at 1624 Wyoming St.

Red Stick Spice Company offers Herbal Tea Party event next Wednesday

Learn about the wonders of tea and tea fare with culinary herbalist, writer and teacher Sarah Liberta at the herbal Tea Party. The event is at Red Stick Spice Company April 12, 1-3 p.m.

At the class, guests will receive a hand-blended, loose tea sample from Red Stick Spice Company, along with recipes and a store discount for the day of the class.

During the event, guests will sample a menu of tea party fare including finger sandwiches, scones, cakes, pastries, along with jams, lemon curd and clotted cream.

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased here. Red Stick Spice Company is at 660 Jefferson Highway.