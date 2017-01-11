Dine Roundup: Salad Shop menu updates; other food events and news

Photo courtesy The Salad Shop

The Salad Shop expands Hanley’s partnership

Head to The Salad Shop‘s Coursey Boulevard and Perkins Road locations for its newest menu addition: Hanley’s Hookup salad topped with Hanley’s Avocado dressing.

An expansion of the shop’s existing Hanley’s Foods partnership, the salad will include chickpeas, red onions, feta cheese, red bell peppers, banana peppers and Kalamata olives.

“We make it a point to work with local vendors as much as we can,” owner Bradley Sanchez said in a press release. “We’re confident our patrons will love Hanley’s Avocado dressing and the Shop Signature salad we’ve developed around the dressing.” Hanley’s Foods has been a Salad Shop partner since the fast-casual restaurant opened in October 2013.

Southern Craft updates tasting room hours

Southern Craft Brewing Co.‘s new tasting room hours begin this month.

The tasting room was previously open Friday evenings, but it will now be open 5-9 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. It will be also be open 1-9 p.m. Saturdays.

For more information on Southern Craft Brewing and its beers, head to its website.

City Pork to host ‘Buck, Buck, Moose Beer & Deer Dinner’ next week

City Pork Brasserie & Bar will host chef Ryan Andrew and author and chef Hank Shaw for a meal inspired by Shaw’s cookbook Buck Buck Moose.

The meal is $95 for a four-course dinner with pairings or $75 for a four-course dinner without pairings. The prices also include a signed copy of the hardback cookbook plus a meet and greet with Shaw.

The menu includes Corncob Smoked Fallow Loin, Front Shoulder and Red Bean Soup, Hind Leg Ragout with Doe Pâté Ravioli and Apple and Browned Butter Buckle, according to the Facebook event page.

The dinner will be Wednesday, Jan. 18, 6-9 p.m. More information on the event in available here.

Radio Bar will hold Parish Brewing Co. beer tasting next week

Head to The Radio Bar on Wednesday, Jan. 18, for a Parish Brewing Company tasting.

The bar will have samples of the Broussard-brewed beer 5-7 p.m. More information can be found here.