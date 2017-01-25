Dine Roundup: The Perkins Road Burger Fest, The Bachelor and more food happenings

The Overpass Merchant's burger features a blend of chuck, brisket and short ribs on a buttery bun dressed with sharp cheddar and onion jam. Photo by Collin Richie

Sold-out Perkins Road Burger Fest is happening this Saturday

If you were able to purchase a ticket, prepare your tastebuds for The Perkins Road Burger Fest.

This Saturday, Jan. 28, 2-6 p.m., Geaux Rouge will host a burger competition at The Overpass Merchant with proceeds going to the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center and A.C. Lewis YMCA. Those who purchased the $20 tickets on Eventbrite or $15 early bird tickets will receive burger samples from each competitor paired with Mockler Beverage Company beer. At the end of the day, one competitor will receive the “Taste” Award and another the “People’s Choice” Award.

Participating restaurants include The Overpass Merchant, Kalurah Street Grill and Iverstine Farms Butcher, among others. Find the full list on the Eventbrite page.

Bayou Rum Distillery claims ‘best large-scale visitor center’ honor

Drinks International’s 2017 Distillery Experience Challenge named Bayou Rum Distillery the best large-scale visitor center.

The distillery creates award-winning American rums, which tourists and locals alike can visit at its location in Lacassine.

“The Distillery Experience Challenge rewards excellence in hospitality, whether it’s teaching how a spirit is made, the history of the distillery and its environment, conducting a tasting or hosting an event,” according to a Bayou Rum Distillery press release.

Bayou Rum’s facility includes the distillery and visitor center, along with a gallery focusing on Louisiana’s part in sugar cane production and rum distilling, plus a 109-year-old farmhouse, tasting bar and gift shop.

Bayou Rum Distillery is at 20909 Frontage Road in Lacassine, about an hour and a half west of Baton Rouge.

Head to the Belle of Baton Rouge for red beans and jazz

Belle of Baton Rouge offers more than just slot machines with the Red Beans and Rice Mondays event hosted by the Michael Foster Project.

From 6-9 p.m. Jan. 30, the Belle of Baton Rouge’s Beauregard Room offers up red beans and rice, plus jazz music.

The event is free, but for more details and registration visit the Eventbrite page.

Houmas House Plantation to be featured in upcoming ‘The Bachelor’ episode

Local The Bachelor fans rejoice: Nick Viall and his female contestants are headed to Louisiana.

The newest episode to air on Monday, Jan. 30, at 7 p.m. central time, will include a visit to the Houmas House Plantation.

“While filming in New Orleans, Nick and the ladies escape the noise of the city and enjoy a night sashaying about the antebellum mansion, dining like the Sugar Barons and finding hidden spots in the lush gardens,” according to a Houmas House press release.

The plantation is located in Darrow. For more information on the Houmas House, visit its website.