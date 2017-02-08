Dine Roundup: Pasta cooking class, anti-Valentine’s Day dinner and other food events

Stock image

Melting Pot to host anti-Valentine’s Day event tonight and tomorrow

Don’t feel up to celebrating Valentine’s Day? Melting Pot is hosting an anti-Valentine’s Day girls night out this Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 8 and 9, 5-11 p.m.

In addition to $6 martinis, Melting Pot will be offering a three-course experience including cheese fondue, salad and chocolate fondue for $19.95 per person.

To make reservations, call 928-5677.

Red Stick Spice Company offers pasta class Thursday

Delve into the world of pasta at Red Stick Spice Company’s Pasta Three Ways class Thursday, Feb. 9, 6-8 p.m.

At the event, students will learn how to re-vamp baked pasta dishes along with getting to taste the pasta dish prepared by food artisan Lili Courtney.

Tickets are $40. Purchase here.

Ipseity Pop-Up Dinner Series hosts first dinner Sunday

Looking for a unique dining experience? The Ipseity Pop-Up restaurant will host its first pop-up dinner at The Parlor Sunday, Feb. 12, 5:30-7:20 p.m.

Guests will be served a three-course meal, including crawfish ravioli, boudin porchetta and opera cake with ice cream.

Check out the full menu. Tickets are $40. Purchase here.