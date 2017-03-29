Dine Roundup: Ebb & Flow Festival, Coffee on the Porch and other upcoming food events

This weekend's Ebb & Flow festival takes place along the downtown Baton Rouge riverfront.

Mid City Studio Baton Rouge to host Coffee on the Porch event Friday with Front Yard Bikes

Grab a cup of joe and meet a new friend at the monthly event Coffee on the Porch, hosted by Mid City Studio Friday, March 31. The event, on the last Friday of each month, 8-10 a.m., takes place on Mid City area front porches and encourages diverse discussions among community members.

This month’s event is at Front Yard Bikes, 700 Terrace Ave. Guests can enjoy a cup of coffee from Cafeciteaux Coffee Roasters, learn about Front Yard Bikes and chat with other Mid City residents.

Front Yard Bikes is a community bike shop that specializes in teaching Baton Rouge youth from low-income families how to fix and maintain bikes while developing math, physics and mechanic skills.

Arts Council brings first Ebb & Flow Festival this weekend

Spend your weekend immersed in local arts at the first-ever Ebb & Flow Festival, April 1-2 at the downtown Baton Rouge riverfront. Hosted by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, the new festival replaces the former FestforAll event and offers live performances, visual arts displays, yoga and dance classes, children’s activities and food vendors.

Restaurants serving food at the festival include Chet’s Grill, Krazy Kajun, Grandma’s Kettle Corn and Dat’z Italian Authentic Wood-Fired Pizza.

The festival begins Saturday, April 1, at 10 a.m. and ends Sunday, April 2, at 9 p.m.

Founder’s Brewing to release KBS beer with breakfast Saturday at Calandro’s Supermarket

Have some beer with your breakfast at the Founder’s Brewing KBS beer release event at Calandro’s Supermarket on Perkins Road April 1, 7-10 a.m.

The event includes the premiere and tasting of Founder’s Brewing KBS, a stout with coffee and chocolate flavors, doughnuts from Mary Lee Donuts and a Zapp’s International Beerfest ticket giveaway.

Calandro’s Supermarket is at 12732 Perkins Road. Find more information on the event here.

Baton Rouge Fashion Council to host second annual Spring Style Brunch Sunday at Pelican House

Join the Baton Rouge Fashion Council for brunch, $2 mimosas, shopping and music at the second annual Spring Style Brunch at Pelican House Sunday, April 2, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

At the event, guests can enjoy Pelican House brunch dishes such as mixed berry stuffed French toast, chicken and waffles or a boudin omelet. In addition to brunch, guests can sip mimosas while shopping at participating boutiques including Southern Sophisticate, The Purple Rack, So Signature Boutique and Elohim + Nim.

Pelican House is at 2572 Citiplace Court. RSVP for the event here.