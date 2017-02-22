Dine Roundup: Cooking classes, farmers market Mardi Gras schedule and more food events

Stock image

Learn how to make chocolate truffle protein bites at Whole Foods Thursday

Learn about proteins and how to make healthy protein “bites” at Whole Foods on Thursday, Feb. 23, 6-7 p.m.

Partnering with Ochsner Eat Fit and Healthy Baton Rouge, Whole Foods hosts a monthly cooking demonstration and tour. This Thursday, students will learn how to make chocolate truffle protein bites.

The class is free. Order your ticket here.

Farmers market and Main Street Market adjust schedules for Mardi Gras events

With the Spanish Town parade taking over downtown Saturday morning, Feb. 25, the Red Stick Farmers Market will not be open.

However, the restaurants inside Main Street Market will be open 8 a.m.-noon serving breakfast items and lunches to-go for those needing a pick-me-up during their parade pre-game festivities.

The Tuesday farmers market at the Main Goodwood Library will also be closed next Tuesday, Feb. 28, for the Mardi Gras holiday.

If you want to get your fresh local produce and other goods before the weekend, head to this Thursday’s farmers market, Feb. 23, 8 a.m.-noon, at Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road.

Shopper’s Choice to host St. Patrick’s Day Cooking Class Saturday

Learn how to make Irish-inspired dishes at a cooking class this Saturday, Feb. 25, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Shopper’s Choice kitchen and patio showroom.

At the class, students will learn how to make prawn cocktails, shepherd’s pie, grilled medley with winter roots and Irish coffee cake.

Registration is $20. Call 910-6801 to pre-register.

Bistro Byronz at Willow Grove to host Bistro for a Cause Monday

Grab a plate at Bistro Byronz at Willow Grove Monday, Feb. 27. A portion of all proceeds from the event will go to the Junior League of Baton Rouge “Kitchen Tours” fundraiser. The funds will be used to support community outreach programs.

Bistro Byronz at Willow Grove is at 8200 Village Plaza Court.